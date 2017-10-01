Maureen Kyle shares her homemade cookie recipe for National Homemade Cookie Day!

Happy National Homemade Cookie Day! Maureen Kyle shared her secret to the best chocolate chip cookies on Sunday's morning show.



Maureen Kyle's homemade chocolate chip cookies recipe:

2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 stick of butter (or even ¾ stick)

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 bag of chocolate chip cookies

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Mix together the flour, salt and baking soda and set aside.

Beat the room temperature butter with the sugars until well blended. Blend in the egg, egg yolk and vanilla until creamy. Then add the flour mix a little bit at a time. Once you have the dough, mix in the chocolate chips.

Bake for 11 minutes at 325.

Enjoy!

