Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom experience

(Photo: Randy White, WKYC)

Friday evening was a "Night to Shine" for the Tim Tebow Foundation.

For one night, more than 350 churches around the world hosted an unforgettable prom experience for special needs teens.

Our cameras stopped by a local party at the Holiday Inn in Strongsville. The event was put on by Royal Redeemer Lutheran Church of North Royalton.

Every guest of Night to Shine receives royal treatment that starts when they enter in a limousine. That's followed by a walk on the red carpet, while being greeted from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Inside, there were hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, a DJ, prom favors and, last but not least, a dance floor. All of this lead up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom, ending a magical night.

If you would like more information on Night to Shine and the Tebow Foundation, check out their website.

