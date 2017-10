(Photo: GoFundMe)

A local police officer is asking for help tonight to take care of his former K-9 partner.

"General" was recently diagnosed with a genetic disorder that causes pinched nerves in his back, which forced the University Hospitals Police Dog to retire. In order to keep General, the officer (known as Matt) has to pay $5,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

© 2017 WKYC-TV