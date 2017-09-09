Operation Orange brings hundreds of volunteers out to fight hunger in NEO

Oranges from California were just some of the nearly 200,000 pounds of produce that volounteers help package during this year's Operation Orange event. (Photo: Eric Sever)

AKRON - Nearly 2,000 volunteers showed up to chip in at this year's Operation Orange at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

The 24-hour event is a celebration of Hunger Action Month, and brings together volunteers to help process donated foods to fight hunger in the region.

Starting at noon on Friday, volunteers worked in 2-hour shifts through Saturday at noon.

Organizers say volunteering provides its own reward for those who participate.

"When you're at home tonight sitting with your family, and you have a tableful of food, you know doggone well that somebody else does because of the work you did here at the food bank," said Matt Petrick, manager of Operations at Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

This year's volunteers inspected, packaged and labeled approximately 200,000 pounds of produce, 1,000 cases of fruit-nut mix and 25,000-50,000 pounds of frozen meat.

Volunteers included large groups from FedEx Custom Critical, Smuckers, the University of Akron and Akron Children's Hospital.

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank provides food and other essentials to hunger-relief programs in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

For more information about volunteer opportunities at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/volunteer.

