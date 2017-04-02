Panera serves up sweet way to help kids with autism

There’s a delicious way you can help kids with autism right here in Northeast Ohio.

Since April is Autism Awareness Month, Panera is back with its sixth annual Pieces of Hope campaign now through Sunday, April 9.

All you have to do is drop by one of 45 local participating Panera locations and buy a puzzle piece-shaped shortbread cookie.

100 percent of the proceeds from each cookie sold will benefit the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism.

The funds raised benefit a scholarship program, research and the behavioral treatment program at Cleveland Clinic Children’s. The behavioral treatment program provides community outreach and behavioral treatment to children with autism who have difficulty accessing services.

Panera has donated more than $300,000 through “Pieces of Hope” throughout the last five years.

