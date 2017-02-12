Adopt-A-Pet For Sunday Feb 12, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Danielle back on Dr. Phil
-
" Cash me ousside" Danielle returns
-
Police arrest a suspect in Ohio State student's murder
-
Missing Massillon girl may be in danger
-
6-year-old dies, teen battling same disorder
-
Driving Smart: Setting mirrors
-
11 P.M. weather forecast for February 11, 2017
-
Alianna DeFreeze memorial service today
-
16-year-old girl missing since Sunday
-
Ways To Save For Saturday Feb 11, 2017
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Cloudy, Cool, Windy & Wet. Lake Effect…Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Cleveland to crown donut kingFeb 12, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
'SNL': Apparently, Trump meant, 'See you in 'People's Court'Feb 12, 2017, 9:25 a.m.