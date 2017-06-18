Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Acorn!

Meet Acorn, a 1-year-old Pitbull mix who's full of love and energy! Though Acorn was born deaf, he knows sign language, loves to play and gets along well with other dogs. For information on adopting Acorn, contact City Dogs Cleveland by calling 216-664-3476.

WKYC Staff , WKYC 10:30 AM. EDT June 18, 2017

