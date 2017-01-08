Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Dobbs!

Dobbs is a loving 3-4 year-old Beagle-Terrier mix. He loves playtime and other dogs, and he would do best with an active family. For information on adopting Dobbs, visit marilynsvoice.org .

WKYC Staff , WKYC 12:11 PM. EST January 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories