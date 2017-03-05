Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Mia!

Mia is a loving, energetic 2-year-old Boxer mix, who is great in a car. She would be great in an active family with older children. For more information on adopting Mia or any of the Lake Humane Society's animals, visit www.lakehumane.org .

WKYC Staff , WKYC 9:53 AM. EST March 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories