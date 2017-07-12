Can you legally own a pet pig in Lakewood?

Dirty pig stands on hind legs leaning on a fence. (Photo: Grigorev_Vladimir, Photographer Vladimir Grigoriev, Russia, St. Petersburg, telephone 79219092732, email: fotograf@spb-foto.ru)

LAKEWOOD - WKYC recently received two separate messages to our Facebook page about pet pigs being on the loose.

We received word of one in Wakeman and one in Lakewood.

We did some checking and there is a city ordinance in Lakewood that says pigs, even as pets, are prohibited from being kept in the city. That little porker, found on Lakewood Heights Boulevard, was returned to its owner before animal control could get involved.

Tonight at 6 p.m., we’ll be looking into that ordinance and talk to a couple of pet pig owners about their care and just how much work it can be.

They may be cute when they’re little, but they do grow up, and out in a hurry.

© 2017 WKYC-TV