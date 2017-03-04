Cleveland APL holds Cat Yoga fundraiser

An adoptable feline finding her "inner kitty" bliss

Have you ever worked out at home, and had your cat or dog interrupt you on the floor?

The Cleveland APL did that on purr-pose today with Cat Yoga!

Dozens of cat lovers came together to become one with their inner kitty.

The unique class was packed with 12 cats and over thirty men and women, who not only were excited about the cats, but the class itself.

Saturday's event was sold out, but more Cat Yoga sessions are planned for the future. The next class will be on March 25.

For more information on how to join in on the class, you can go to clevelandapl.org.

