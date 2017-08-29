Cleveland APL reduces adoption fees to clear space for pets from Harvey

Cleveland APL (Photo: APL)

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has temporarily cut its adoption fees in half in order to free up some space for Animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The organization had already pledged to take in pets that have been recovered from the storm. The temporary price reduction is expected to increase the adoption rate, thereby creating more room for the animals coming from Texas.

The rates will surely make it easier to adopt a pet, for the time being. The Cleveland APL is located at 1729 Wiley Ave. They can also be reached by phone at (216) 771-4616.

