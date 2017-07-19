Cleveland City Kennel is full: Here's how you can adopt a dog

(Photo: City Dogs Cleveland)

CLEVELAND - If you're looking to adopt a furry new family member, now may be the time.

The Cleveland City Kennel has reached capacity and has lowered adoption fees for dogs.



It's $20 to adopt a dog and your pup will be licensed, microchipped and fixed.

The kennel is using temporary cages and shuffling animals around, to make room. But they still need help. At least 90 dogs are ready to go to a good home.

Cleveland city kennel needs your. They are filled to capacity and looking for people who love pets and are ready to adopt A dog. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/RyEDkkDZHT — Craig Roberson WKYC (@CraigWKYC) July 19, 2017

Click here to see pictures of some of the available furry friends and how to contact City Dogs Cleveland.

WATCH: Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison spoke with WKYC's Lisa Lowry in a Facebook Live about the need for adoptions at the Cleveland City Kennel:

© 2017 WKYC-TV