Cleveland City Kennel is full: Here's how you can adopt a dog

WKYC 6:01 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

CLEVELAND - If you're looking to adopt a furry new family member, now may be the time.

The Cleveland City Kennel has reached capacity and has lowered adoption fees for dogs.

It's $20 to adopt a dog and your pup will be licensed, microchipped and fixed.

The kennel is using temporary cages and shuffling animals around, to make room. But they still need help. At least 90 dogs are ready to go to a good home. 

Click here to see pictures of some of the available furry friends and how to contact City Dogs Cleveland.

WATCH: Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison spoke with WKYC's Lisa Lowry in a Facebook Live about the need for adoptions at the Cleveland City Kennel: 

 

