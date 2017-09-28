Cleveland city kennel is full, adoption fees lowered

Cleveland Kennel dogs avail for adoption

CLEVELAND - The city of Cleveland dog kennel is full again.

There are at least 90 dogs available for adoption.

Adoption fees have been lowered to $20 through Saturday.

All "City Dogs" that are available to go to new homes will be spayed or neutered, licensed, vaccinated and microchipped.

The kennel also has dogs that need foster homes so they can receive heartworm treatment before they are adopted.

Interested adopters are asked to visit www.petango.com/cacc or to visit the city kennel Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sundays from 12-2 p.m.

For more information, call 216-664-3476 or email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.

City Dogs also has a Facebook page here.

