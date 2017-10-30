Dog found covered in latex paint

AVON - A dog was found covered in latex paint last week and a local rescue group is seeking donations to fund her care.

Sherrill was found covered in paint up to her eyes. According to FIDO's Companion Rescue, Sherrill was ripping her own fur out in attempt to remove the paint, which could be toxic.

Last Friday, Sherrill was sedated and her fur had to be shaved off due to the potential harms of paint removers.

FIDO's Companion Rescue says it took a team more than an hour to remove the paint and fur from one side of Sherrill's body. She'll have to undergo sedation again next week to have the second side of paint removed.

The group is seeking donations to help pay for Sherrill's care.

