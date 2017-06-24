Dog left for dead after being tied to a bike, forced to run and then beaten in Detroit

(Photo: Detroit Dog Rescue/Facebook)

Penelope was left for dead, but now the white dog is fighting for her life.

She is recovering at an Oakland County (Michigan) veterinary hospital after being treated like no animal should.

Forced to run while tied to a bike, Penelope – that’s the name she’s been given – finally collapsed.

“When she couldn’t move any more, she was allegedly beaten and left,” according to a posting on the Detroit Dog Rescue’s Facebook page.

Good Samaritans rushed to her aid and called the animal rescue group following the attack by two men on bikes on Detroit’s east side Thursday night. WXYZ-TV Channel 7 said the incident which left the dog, believed to be a pit bull, so injured happened in the area of St. Paul and Bellevue streets, a short distance from Belle Isle.

She is being treated at Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in Bloomfield Hills.

“She has bruises on her, is completely dehydrated, and seems to be giving up. We are getting fluids in her now and learning more about her story,” according to the Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Penelope’s struggles did not end with her rescue, in part, because of a lifetime of neglect.

Not only does she have heartworms, but Penelope also has had so many litters of puppies she might need surgery because of concerns about her uterus, the rescue group said on Facebook.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with Detroit Dog Rescue and the veterinary service.

