Dozens of dachshunds show up at Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic in Kent: photos

It was wiener mania at Plum Creek Park in Kent for the 2017 Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic.

WKYC 6:07 PM. EDT July 08, 2017

KENT - There were plenty of hot dogs in Kent Saturday afternoon, but they weren't for consumption.

Hundreds of dachshunds and their proud owners congregated at Kent's Plum Creek Park for the annual Northeast Ohio Dachshund Picnic.

The picnic began as a small backyard gathering in North Royalton in 1998. Since then, the event has evolved to include hundreds of dogs, owners and vendors selling specialty dachshund products.

Dog owners mingled for a few hours before the event's big costume contest.

Check out photos from the day below and video of all the wonderful wieners above.

WKYC also recorded a Facebook Live as dogs and owners wandered the park. Check it out -- how many dogs can you count?

