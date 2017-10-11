Emaciated dog found in Avon: ‘This has to stop'

(Photo: FIDO's Companion Rescue Inc. / Facebook)

AVON, Ohio -- “This has to stop.”

That’s the demand posted by FIDO’s Companion Rescue Inc. after finding another emaciated dog.

“She’s skin and bones as you can see, but very sweet,” the organization from Avon posted on Facebook.

The dog, Bree, recently had puppies.

“She’s currently getting much needed medical attention and food at West Park Animal Hospital.”

FIDO’s is asking for help with this case by calling 216-252-4500.

