Furever Friends: Beagle lab mix puppies and sibling cats

Tuesday's Furever Friends Facebook Live featured four adorable beagle lab mix puppies and Click and Clack, a pair of cats found in Grafton.

Click and Clack are six and seven months old. The siblings love to take care of each other and never leave the other's side.

The puppies are about nine weeks old and are available for adoption at the Lorain County APL.

See all of them below:

Each morning at 9 a.m., WKYC will feature an adoptable pet live on our Facebook page.

© 2017 WKYC-TV