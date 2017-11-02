Furever Friends: Lovable Lucy, Luke and all-American Hurley

Thursday's Furever Friends Facebook Live features a trio of lovable pets looking for family.

Lucy is a shy Shepard-Beagle mix rescued from a rough home situation. She's in need of socialization and a lovable home ready to give her patience and commitment.

Luke is a 5-month-old black kitten who is very active, despite having an eye injury.

Hurley is a 1-year-old rescued from a local kennel. He's an all-American mutt who's been neutered and cured of kennel cough. Hurley is an active and social pup who would make a great match for a kid seeking a playmate.

