WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Furever Friends: Meet Tip Top and Patches at the Lorain County APL

WKYC 9:57 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

WKYC is working with local animal shelters and organization to help pets find homes.

We kicked off our daily Furever Friends Facebook Live with the Lorain County APL Monday morning. 

Meet Tip Top, a 7-year-old Shepherd mix, and Patches, a 5-year-old Tortoiseshell cat. Both are adoptable at the Friendship APL.

Each morning at 9 a.m., WKYC will feature an adoptable pet live on our Facebook page.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories