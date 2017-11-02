Furever Friends: Wiener dog siblings and Calico kitties

On Wednesday's Furever Friends Facebook Live, the Lorain County APL would like you to meet Laverne and Shirley, a pair of dachshund siblings.

Laverne and Shirley are both senior dogs, about 10 years old. That makes them $50 each for adoption.

The APL also wants you to meet Dahlia and Orchid, three-month-old Calico kittens looking for a sweet home, and Dino, a pup who was rescued from a Kentucky animal shelter.

