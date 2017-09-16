Local animal rescue group asking for donations to help malnourished dog

(Photo: FIDO's Companion Rescue Inc./Facebook)

An absolutely heartbreaking story out of Lorain County.

FIDO's Companion Rescue Inc., a local animal rescue group, is asking for donations to help provide medical care for Manor, a severely malnourished dog also suffering from fleas, intestinal parasites, and a "raging" urinary tract infection.

The poor pup (about a year old) was taken to the Lorain County Dog Kennel around 2 a.m. Saturday morning after being found in Elyria. The kennel later gave him to FIDO's, and his estimated cost of care is said to be around $1,500. Those involved say this would be beyond their budget.

Those wishing to donate can call (216) 252-4500, log on to fidoscompanion.com, or send a donation to PO Box 511, Avon, OH, 44011. In addition, anyone with any information on who may have harmed Manor is asked to call the Lorain County Dog Kennel at (440) 326-5995.

