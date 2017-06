(Photo: Eric Sever, WKYC)

When it gets hot, some folks forget about our four-legged friends.

The local SPCA was out on Monday, rescuing dogs from the heat and awful living conditions. Two crews were covering Northeast Ohio, taking multiple calls an hour.

In the hour or so our cameras spent with SPCA teams, 6 dogs were rescued.

They will be treated at area shelters and put up for adoption.

