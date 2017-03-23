National Puppy Day: Send us your dog photos

It's National Puppy Day!
We want to showcase your favorite pooch on Channel 3 News and WKYC.com.
All you need to do is send us your puppy pics in one of the following ways:
- Facebook: CLICK HERE to post.
- Twitter: CLICK HERE to tweet to @wkyc using #BeOn3.
Don't forget to include your dog's name and the city in which you live.
Then, tune in to Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to see if your furry friend made it on TV.
We're also posting your puppy pictures in this photo gallery:
