National Puppy Day: Send us your dog photos

March 23, 2017: The Cleveland APL stopped by the WKYC studios to celebrate National Puppy Day.

WKYC 7:16 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

It's National Puppy Day!

We want to showcase your favorite pooch on Channel 3 News and WKYC.com.

All you need to do is send us your puppy pics in one of the following ways:

- Facebook: CLICK HERE to post.

- Twitter: CLICK HERE to tweet to @wkyc using #BeOn3.

Don't forget to include your dog's name and the city in which you live.

Then, tune in to Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to see if your furry friend made it on TV.

We're also posting your puppy pictures in this photo gallery:

