PAWS 4 A Cause returns to Brookside Reservation

Talk about party animals.

The annual PAWS 4 A Cause Family Fun Day and Canine Carnival was held Saturday at the Brookside Reservation.

The event featured music and games, along with a low-cost dog vaccine clinic with $5 rabies shots.

More importantly, several dogs that were up for adoption found their forever homes at the annual event.

Channel 3’s Andrew Horansky served as emcee during the afternoon’s “adoptable parade” that helped place pups.

The Public Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) was founded in Cleveland in 1976 and is a no-kill, non-profit organization.

For more information on PAWS and animals up for adoption, click here.

