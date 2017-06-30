Perry, Madison fire departments called in to rescue dog

(Photo: Perry Joint Fire District)

PERRY - Fire workers from both Perry and Madison joined forces to rescue a trapped dog on Thursday.

According to a post from the Perry Joint Fire District's Facebook page, the dog was unable to get up after falling down an embankment near Lake Erie.

Perry's rope equipment was requested, and both fire departments repelled down the cliff to retrieve the animal.

The rescue operation proved successful, and the dog was returned to its owners unharmed.

The Madison Fire District later shared Perry's post on their own Facebook page, taking time to thank their "friends to the west."

