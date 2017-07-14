These photos of dogs eating doggie ice cream at PetSmart pop-ups are adorable

On Wednesday, PetSmart hosted pop-up ice cream socials for dogs and their humans to celebrate National Ice Cream Day a little early this year.

Each event served pets free vanilla-flavored, non-dairy dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit sprinkles. Four ice cream trucks served more than 1,800 pups, including some pet celebrities (think: @tinkerbellethedog from Instagram). Dallas alone served 875 dogs and 1,000 humans.

PetSmart launched its first Doggie-Human Ice Cream Truck in New York City last year. This year, the event expanded to three more cities — Seattle, Dallas and Toronto.

