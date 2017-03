(Photo: CLE Dog Magazine)

Cleveland has a new magazine, and it's all about dogs.

On the cover of the first issue, is WKYC Channel 3's very own Monica Robbins and her dog Griffin.

Monica was joined by CLE DOG publisher Karen Uthe-Semancik alongside WKYC Channel 3's Jim Donovan during Thursday's 7:00 p.m. news. Watch in the player above.

To find out more about CLE DOG, visit their website here.

