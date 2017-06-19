Woman mistakes rattlesnake for dog toy

CALIFORNIA - A woman in southern California got a big surprise when she let her dog out late at night.

Carla bent down to pick up what looked like her dog's rope toy in the dark.

When she picked it up, she realized what she grabbed was actually a baby rattlesnake!

Luckily, neither she nor her dog were bit.

But, the incident was caught on her home security camera and her husband posted the video on YouTube.

