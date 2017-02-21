Public adoption announcements can inspire others to become adoptive parents

AKRON - ‘Today’ show anchor Hoda Kotb’s recent adoption announcement has gained a lot of attention --- both nationally and right here in Northeast Ohio.

One local agency says public adoption stories, like Hoda’s, can inspire more to consider adoptions themselves.

“I think that the media helps us do our job and highlights the need that children need permanency,” said Ann Realm with Summit County Children Services.

Summit County Children Services agency has made it a priority to match children in the area with families to find their “forever homes.”

According to most recent data from the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System, the adoptive family structure includes married couples, making up about 68 percent, single women following at 26 percent, and unmarried couples and single men make up about 3 percent each.

“We work with same-sex couples. We have children and families already existing that want to add to their family through adoption.”

The number of public adoptions have remained the same over the past few years -- hovering between 50,000 – 53,0000. But it’s not hard to see a more public presence thanks to social media.

Take for example Michelle and her family in Summit County who adopted 5-year-old Leland as their son in 2015 – and documented his journey at his final adoption hearing on Facebook.

It’s something Summit County Children Services describes as – of course – a day filled with emotions.

“It’s so meaningful for these children and for the parents who have now solidified these children as part of their families.”

Leland, now 7, can be seen caring a sign to mark just how many days he spent in foster care before joining his new family.

In case you’re wondering, Leland and his new family celebrate his adoption with a trip to Disney.

“All I ever wanted was to see him thrive,” said Michelle. “Now, as my son, we are able to provide an environment with stability allowing him to grow into his own person, encouraging and loving him whole heartedly along the way.”

Click here to learn more about the adoption process at Summit County Children Services.

(© 2017 WKYC)