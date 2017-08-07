SavageChallenge: Why teens are misbehaving for social media stardom

(Photo: nensuria, Custom)

Another day, another social media challenge.

You may remember the #RunningManChallenge and the #MannequinChallenge. Or there was the painful to watch #CinnamonChallenge.

Now, it seems a new video trend has taken over social media.

The latest craze dares participants to record themselves acting out in public places -- in other words, acting like savages. Though most incidents are relatively harmless, some teens may be taking it too far, causing significant damage to property and merchandise, or even stealing.

Damn something was on my back @ayooitsjah 😂😂😂😂 (tag yo friends) @3xdon @supremepatty @100kkevvo @phantom_3611 A post shared by 😂Funny Kid From Cleveland😂 (@dumm_uno) on Jul 28, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Do you think this is all in good fun, or do you think these kids are committing crimes?

