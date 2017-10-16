Scott Hamilton hosting cancer fundraiser: 'An Evening with Scott Hamilton and Friends'

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- In the constant battle to melt away cancer’s impact, figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton is back for his 18th annual “An Evening with Scott Hamilton and Friends.”

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 4 at Quicken Loans Arena. Tickets are on sale right now. Prices start at $32.50.

All funds raised by the event support cancer research, education and survivorship programs at Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute.

It began in 1999 after Hamilton’s experience with testicular cancer.

Singer/songwriter Peter Cetera is headlining the fundraiser. Cetera was the singer, songwriter and bass player for the legendary rock group Chicago.

© 2017 WKYC-TV