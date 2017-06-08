Are you the biggest Container Store fan in Cleveland?

(Photo: "The Container Store", Custom)

The Cleveland Container Store is searching for its biggest fan.

Is that you? Prove it.

The process is simple.

Interested candidates just have to visit the Container Store's Facebook to leave a comment or email PR@containerstore.com sharing why they are worthy of the super fan title.

One lucky winner will be selected to receive special access to the Grand Opening and an invitation to the private preview party.

The Container Store will open this Saturday at 2101 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The grand opening begins at 10 a.m.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the weekend's sales will be donated to Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland to celebrate the store's opening.

The store will also be offering giveaways to customers all weekend.

