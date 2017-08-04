Diapers included in Ohio's tax-free weekend

You're probably aware that Ohio's tax-free weekend started today.
We broke down a list of the items you can purchase free of tax, including a list of the eligible clothing and school supplies here.
But did you know that diapers are also eligible during tax-free weekend?
It's true. Disposable diapers are on the state's list of items that qualify as clothing. Receiving blankets for babies also qualify.
Ohio's tax-free weekend runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs