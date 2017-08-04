WKYC
Diapers included in Ohio's tax-free weekend

WKYC 3:28 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

You're probably aware that Ohio's tax-free weekend started today.

We broke down a list of the items you can purchase free of tax, including a list of the eligible clothing and school supplies here

But did you know that diapers are also eligible during tax-free weekend?

It's true. Disposable diapers are on the state's list of items that qualify as clothing. Receiving blankets for babies also qualify. 

Ohio's tax-free weekend runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

