Diapers included in Ohio's tax-free weekend

(Photo: adrian825, Custom)

You're probably aware that Ohio's tax-free weekend started today.

We broke down a list of the items you can purchase free of tax, including a list of the eligible clothing and school supplies here.

But did you know that diapers are also eligible during tax-free weekend?

It's true. Disposable diapers are on the state's list of items that qualify as clothing. Receiving blankets for babies also qualify.

Ohio's tax-free weekend runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV