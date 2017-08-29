Germany-based grocery store confirms Northeast Ohio location

(Photo: Drakeford, Dorsena)

Germany-based grocery store, Lidl is coming to Northeast Ohio.

We first told you about the company scouting Northeast Ohio for a new location back in August.

Well now, they've made it official.

According to representatives, Lidl has selected Broadview Heights as the home for it's new location.

Just this summer, Lidl opened a new store in Virginia and it’s apparently a big hit there.

The chain has meats, fresh produce and maybe clothes for your shopping pleasure.

Broadview Heights Councilwoman Jennifer Mahnic also confirmed that they intend to build the store on Broadview Road across from Marc's.

According to Mahnic, they hope to break ground in 2018, and looking to open in 2019.

