In the age of Amazon, Ohio Tax holiday offers incentives

Right now, if you head to a 24-hour store, you can buy certain things tax-free through the weekend.

This, however, is the age of Amazon.

The retailer is causing even brick and mortar juggernauts to rethink what they do to get folks in the door.

The tax holiday for back to school shopping is helping places like Sears bring in the customers, but the retailer is also offering enticing deals.

Sears has been one of the harder hit traditional retailers --- forced to close Sears and Kmart stores.

A $200 million dollar line of credit last month helped prop up the company’s floundering public image and sagging stock figures, which saw a nine percent jump after the announcement.

The retailer has found ways to make every incentive count, by boosting their incentives by offering an extra 50 percent off kids clothes in addition to the tax holiday. They’re also offering discounts on children’s shoes, but throughout he store sales as high as 75 percent off were clearly visible and inked over bright red paper.

The Ohio Department of Taxation spells out what falls under this category.

Clothing priced at $75 per item or less can be purchased tax-free throughout until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

School supplies and instructional material priced at $20 per item or less can also be purchased tax-free in the Buckeye State through Sunday.

Amazon has widely been credited with continuing to strain a retail market grappling by changing shopping habits, including a move towards online shopping.

The phenomenon dubbed “The Amazon Effect” has been widely written and postulated about.

Amazon certainly can't be blamed for the extra deals stores are offering to take full advantage of the tax free incentive, but consider this, US apparel sales went up 3 percent last year in America, Amazon apparel sales saw 25 percent growth in the same amount of time.

The online-retail giant has found ways to continually boost its sales and its profitability, by offering ever-more inventive specials, like Prime Day, to reel customers in from their keyboards, tablets and smart phones.

