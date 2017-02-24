J.C. Penney to close 140 stores, lay off 6,000 employees

Last year’s holiday shopping season was a record-setter, however, it came at a cost to some of the country’s most iconic department stores.

Among them was J.C. Penney, which announced on Friday that it will be closing 140 of its stores.

Though it turned its first profit in years and even outperformed main rivals, digital competition is to blame.

The company said it will release the locations closing next month after 6,000 affected employees are informed.

Some worry the move could mean death to places like Akron’s Chapel Hill Mall, where J.C. Penney is the last remaining anchor store.

Should it go, they worry the mall will go too, much like Rolling Acres Mall.

But J.C. Penney is far from the only store suffering.

Macy’s recently closed 100 stores nationally and laid off nearly 10,000 employees. Kmart and Sears also closed 150 stores and sold the Craftsman tool line.

Amazon, meantime, continues to post record sales.

Analysts say many shoppers are also looking for bargains, with stores like TJMaxx, Ross and Burlington also doing well.

