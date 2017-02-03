Macy's surges on Saks takeover talks, CEO could reap $18M severance

(Photo: Provided)

Saks owner Hudson's Bay Co. is in early talks with Macy's about a potential takeover, according to a published report.

The much smaller Toronto-based chain is in preliminary talks with the struggling retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. A potential deal could include a takeover, but also acquiring some real estate assets or some form of partnership, the paper said.

A Macy's takeover could mean a massive shuttering of hundreds of stores, including potentially in Cincinnati where the retailer operates seven stores.

To acquire all of Macy's, Hudson's Bay would need to raise at least $16 billion, while the Canadian retailer's total worth less than a third of that. Whether money for a large transaction is borrowed or invested, Hudson's Bay would likely need to make deep cuts to reap an acceptable return on its investment.

“Whatever transaction happens, there's going to be more department stores in America that go dark,” said Jan Rogers Kniffen, an independent retail consultant. “The question is whose are they and when does it happen.”

While Macy's has become more vulnerable to takeover from poor results, Hudson's Bay last month also reported a lackluster holiday season and announced the launch of a "comprehensive review of its business operations" to cut costs.

Hudson's Bay's stock trades at a higher premium to Macy's shares, but the Canadian stock is down 20 percent so far in 2017 and has lost nearly half its value since last spring.

Analysts on Friday said the trick to any detail will be making the math work.

"Crazier things have happened," Stifel analyst Richard Jaffe wrote in a Friday note to investors. "With both companies' balance sheets well leveraged (in debt) already, we believe that a buyer would look to unlock (sell) some of the real estate value at both companies."

Cowan analyst Oliver Chen was inclined to think Hudson's Bay might be more interested in buying a piece of Macy's, such as flagship store locations in Chicago or New York or its upscale Bloomingdale's brand. He said any company or firm buying all of Macy's would be acquiring an expensive retailer in a tough environment.

"A buyer would likely need to be excited or prepared to execute better than current management," Chen wrote in a Friday note to investors.

A possible deal also has implications for Macy's local headquarters, its Springdale offices and Mason call center operations that collectively employ 3,000 on top of about 1,000 workers at local stores.

Besides trimming store locations, an acquirer might cut back office jobs. Still, Cincinnati among previous internal cuts at Macy's has actually added some positions because it is more cost effective to station back office functions here than in New York. Toronto is also an expensive place to do business.

Macy's shares shot up as high as $34.37 – up 11.9 percent – before trading was briefly halted for the stock on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has surged as much as 18 percent in the past two days, since the New York Post first reported Wednesday night that Macy's was quietly shopping itself for sale to Hudson's Bay, but also private equity firms.

Long-time Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren has become open to the possibility to avoid a showdown for control during the company's annual meeting in May, The New York Post reported, citing unnamed sources. The overtures may also be a move to discourage investor Starboard Value from seeking board seats, the paper noted.

Lundgren would get paid $18.3 million in severance and accelerated benefits in the event of a takeover that tripped "change-in-control" clauses in his employment agreement, according to Macy's proxy statement. That would include $7.4 million in cash severance, an additional $3.7 million in cash severance tied to a non-compete agreement, and $7.2 million in restricted stock that would vest.

Macy's depressed stock price would still hurt Lundgren slightly as he hold options on about 1.1 million shares that are underwater and have no current value.

Hudson Bay's market capitalization is only one-fifth the size of Macy's at $1.9 billion, but the company could raise debt for a potential deal using its $14 billion worth of real estate assets or bring in a financial partner, the paper said.

Trading in Hudson's Bay shares was also briefly halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They were up 4 percent in early afternoon trading.

Macy's officials couldn't be reached for comment. A Hudson's Bay spokesman told Reuters that it doesn't comment on rumors or speculation.

Macy's was a Wall Street darling in the years after the Great Recession as it managed to grow both sales and profits until 2015. After an all-time high of $73.61 in 2015, the company's stock price has been cut in half following several quarters of missed sales forecasts.

Pressure has mounted as hedge fund Starboard, led by Jeffrey Smith, has watched the value of its stake in Macy's sink even further in 2017 amid a retail slump. The stock has lost more than half its value since Starboard bought shares in the company in mid-2015.

Starboard said at the time of its investment that Macy’s real estate was worth about $21 billion – more than the company itself.

Last month, Macy's announced its latest wave of cost-cutting. The company said it will cut 10,100 jobs and shutter 68 stores nationwide as part of a massive corporate restructuring that will save it $550 million a year.

The Cincinnati-based department store chain has slashed jobs and stores, sold off pricey real estate, and announced a leadership change from its long-time CEO Terry Lundgren to appease investors. But patience has apparently run out as hedge funds bemoan losses as the entire apparel sector reels from a disappointing Christmas holiday shopping season.

The cuts reduce its total workforce by 6 percent and its store footprint by 9 percent. No stores in Cincinnati were affected by the latest closures, but Macy's added 30-plus undisclosed stores will also close as "leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed."

The lease on Macy's Downtown store is set to expire in January 2018.

