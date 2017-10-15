Macy's will open early again on Thanksgiving

(Photo: USA TODAY)

While dozens of stores have announced they will not open their doors on Thanksgiving, Macy's is taking a different strategy.

The retail chain is expected to begin the holiday shopping season by opening at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year.

While the store has not made an official announcement, BestBlackFriday.com confirmed Macy’s locations will open at 5 p.m.

Macy's opened at 5 p.m. last year as well.

