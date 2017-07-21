Mattel and WWE announce new female superstar dolls

Mattel's new WWE female wrestler dolls are ready to fight the stigma that girls can't punch.

The new line of dolls is a collaboration between Mattel and WWE, featuring 12 of WWE's top female superstars, including Nikki and Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Natalya and Eva Marie, Mattel announced Thursday at the San Diego Comic-Con.

“The launch of the first-ever WWE girls’ product line is a significant moment in the evolution of not only our female Superstars, but our entire company,” Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer said in a statement. “We are honored to partner with Mattel to provide kids with another way to connect with our incredible female performers who inspire confidence and strength.”

The 12-inch dolls include their own signature fashion items, like shoes and gowns. There is also a line of 6-inch action figures which includes "role play" items where girls can dress up like their favorite female wrestler with headbands, rings and medallions.

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella told USA TODAY the dolls represent the hard work WWE women, both past and present have contributed to the sport.

"These dolls are inspiring. They inspire and teach our young fans to be confident, fearless, independent and strong," Bella wrote in an email. "I believe it's so important in this day and age to have dolls that represent the true strength of a woman and I love how we have no Ken! Each doll has a bio, a story, and an idea of what makes her a champion within herself."

The dolls will be available for pre-order Monday on Toysrus.com, and will hit Toys “R” Us shelves in September.

