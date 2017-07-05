New development coming to Orange Village

Construction is underway on one of the largest construction project in Northeast Ohio.

The project is called Pinecrest. The $235 million project is located just east of I-271's Harvard Rd exit.

The nearly 400,000 square feet mixed use development will feature several brands entirely new to Northeast Ohio; attracting people from all over.

For example REI, a recreational sports brand building a prototype for their stores of the future, Silver Spot theatre which takes up majority of the space in the structure, AC Hotel by Marriot, and Shake Shack.

The development will also offer 15,000 Square feet of office space, and residential apartments.

Other notable places coming to the development are Whole Foods Market and Red the Steakhouse.

Many restaurants will feature an outdoor rooftop dining option.

The entire project is slated for completion in May of 2018.

