Payless will close 378 shoe stores, including 4 in Northeast Ohio

Payless ShoeSource released a list Wednesday that includes the 378 stores that it plans to close in the U.S. as a result of its bankruptcy filing.

Payless hopes that by shedding unprofitable stores, it will be able to make a comeback by focusing on its winners. The Topeka-based discount shoe seller also plans to reduce debt, bring in new capital and try to take on online sellers like Amazon and Zappos.com, it said in its filing.

The company said it has $1 billion in assets and up to $10 billion in liabilities, along with more than 100,000 creditors.

But customers will be most focused on whether the store near them will be closing. Here's a list.

LOCAL NOTE: There are four Northeast Ohio Payless stores on the list:

Chapel Hill Mall, Akron

Vineyard Plaza, Eastlake

Midway Mall, Elyria

1932 Lincoln Way E, Massillon

Microsite Store Closing Doc 3.31.17 by WKYC.com on Scribd

