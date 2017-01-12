Revisiting some of the great mall stores of the past

Sometimes ideas for stories come in the oddest of places.

Recently, I was with my father at a local hospital and one of the nurses and I struck up a conversation about some of the recent store closures (and mall closures) in the area.

--Sears leaving Richmond Mall and Chapel Hill

--Rolling Acres Mall gone in Akron

--Westgate and Parmatown are now open-air destinations

So much has changed in last decade or so. That led to her mentioning that she stopped by Spencer's Gifts.

I swear, I was like the woman in the movie "Major League" who was dumbfounded that Jake Taylor played for the CLEVELAND Indians. "I didn't know they still had a team in Cleveland!"

I didn't know there still was a Spencer's.

The emergence of Amazon and the ability to buy so many things online now has totally altered the way Americans engage in shopping.

It's far easier to click and pay on your computer or smartphone, than to drive out to a mall.

And it's a little sad.

When I was a kid, there were a handful of stores that were REQUIRED stops in any trips to a mall with my family. That includes Belden Village and Mellett Mall in Canton, then later Parmatown Mall once we moved to Strongsville (this was before SouthPark Mall was built).

When I had one hour or so to "go play," as my Mom would say, here's where I went:

1. Aladdin's Castle

Imagine wall to wall video games like you see at Dave and Busters, in a building the size of a shoe store. That's pretty much what Aladdin's Castle was...and I loved it. I think the bulk of my childhood allowance money was spent on Star Wars figures, Transformers, and the Centipede or Galaga games at Aladdin's Castle.

2. Camelot Music

What's the first album you ever bought? Or the first cassette tape? Or the first 45 record? Or the first CD? Chances are, if you're around my age, you probably bought it at Camelot Music. Sure the prices weren't as good as at Gold Circle, but it was fun to flip through the albums endlessly.

3. Kay Bee Toys

Again, the prices weren't as good at Kay Bee's as they were at Gold Circle or Hills (before Wal Mart and Target arrived in Northeast Ohio), but I spent so much time wandering up and down the aisles, wondering if I could con my Mom into buying me that Han Solo action figure since my allowance money had run dry trying to get the high score at Centipede. I think we also got most of our Atari games at Kay Bee's as well.

4. Waldenbooks

Yup, I was a nerd as a kid. What am I saying, I still am a nerd!

5. Spencer's Gifts

What couldn't you buy at Spencer's? I think I got my brother-in-law a Caddyshack dancing gopher there once. They had so many cool posters and T-shirts that I would NEVER have been allowed to have in my room growing up. They had many things that I knew nothing about that I definitely would NEVER have been allowed to have in my room growing up. I'm glad they are still in business.

In fact, Spencer's is the only place on my list that is still in existence. So I want to know from you...what is your favorite mall store that is still around, or only a memory? Let us know on Facebook or you can tweet me at @dinocleveland.

