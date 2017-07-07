Sears, Kmart to close 43 stores including Garfield Heights K-Mart

(Photo: Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images)

Sears Holdings continued its steady drip of store closures Friday with the announcement that it would shutter 35 Kmart locations and eight Sears stores.

The department-store chain's existential crisis has included several rounds of store closures this year, now totaling more than 300.

Although the iconic American department store chain still has more than 1,000 locations, Sears has buckled under pressure from online competitors, having failed to reinvent its brick-and-mortar experience.

"We have fought hard for many years to return unprofitable stores to a competitive position and to preserve jobs and, as a result, we had to absorb corresponding losses in the process," Sears CEO Eddie Lampert said in a blog post.

"So, it is obvious that we don’t make decisions to close stores lightly. Our efforts have been, and will continue to be, fact-based, thoughtful and disciplined, with the goal of making Sears Holdings more relevant and more competitive for our members and other constituents."

The new closures include four Kmarts in Florida and three in Ohio, and three Sears locations in Indiana. (See the full list.)

Here's the official list of Sears and Kmart store closings announced today. pic.twitter.com/4YMGyipyfi — Nathan Bomey (@NathanBomey) July 7, 2017

Sears is one of many retail giants struggling to find its footing, or simply survive, amid a landscape dramatically transformed by a shift to online shopping and rise of Amazon.

J.C. Penney has said it will shutter 138 locations, roughly 14% of its stores, and give buyouts to 6,000 employees. Macy's plans to shut 68 stores. Radio Shack, which has sought bankruptcy protection twice in two years, has closed more than 1,000 locations since Memorial Day weekend. And one-time mall favorites Bebe, The Limited, and Wet Seal have closed or are in the process of shuttering all of their storefronts.

Sears' latest round of cuts comes less than a month after the most recent round, in which the company quietly announced plans to close 20 locations.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM