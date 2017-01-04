Several Marc's grocery stores now accepting credit and debit cards

Break out the plastic!
Several outposts of the Marc's grocery store chain will now add Visa, Mastercard, and debit cards to its list of accepted payment options.
According to the chain's website, the locations include:
- Madison
- Boardman
- Austintown
- Niles
- Solon
- Willoughby Hills
- Akron (360 E. Waterloo Road)
- Kent
- Cuyahoga Falls (2900 State Road)
- Great Northern
- Strongsville
The Brunswick and Medina stores will now accept debit cards.
Those stores will continue to also accept cash, check, paper WIC vouchers, and Discover cards.
