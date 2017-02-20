Subscription boxes: WKYC puts some to the test

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

We're sure you've seen them.

The internet has become saturated with subscription boxes, those services that send a box of goodies to your door each month. From Stitch Fix (a box full of fashionable clothes), to Ipsy (a cosmetic bag filled with makeup samples) to Bark Box (treats and toys just for your pup), there's a subscription box for everyone.

WKYC is testing out a variety of subscription boxes this week. Check back here each day so see our un-boxing reviews!

Monday: Bombfell

Bombfell is a personal stylist for men. There's no monthly fee. Instead, you pay for the items you keep and send the unwanted clothing back, free of cost. Prices average around $89 per item.

Out Matt Granite gave it a try -- and showed off his best runway poses.

