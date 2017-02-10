These recalled La-Z-Boy chairs could shock you

La-Z-Boy is recalling some power supplies for its lift chairs out of concern that they may pose a shock hazard.

The power supply's casing — a black, plastic, rectangular box about 6 inches by 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches — "can crack within the screw housing and break, causing the cover to detach and exposing the power supply’s electrical components," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission explained on its website.

At issue are approximately 2,500 sold across the U.S. at furniture stores and through the company's website between September 2015 and November 2016 with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury-Lift (model 1HL562) and Power Lift (model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (models 1LF505 and 1LF819).

In addition, these power supplies were in conversion kits for older lift chairs with models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508 and 1LM515.

The recall affects only power supplies with LOT #150113, which is printed on the back of the power supply along with the model name and number.

"No shocks or injuries have been reported and we want to ensure this continues to be the case as the safety and comfort of our consumers is our highest priority," company spokeswoman Kathy Liebmann told the Free Press in an e-mail. "We were told by a dealer that the top of the case came off, and we investigated."

The power supplies cost an estimated $170 or were free as replacements for previously purchased life chairs, which help the sitter rise to a standing position.

Another 210 were sold in Canada.

People with these power supplies are advised to stop using them for the chairs and contact the company for free replacements.

The power supplies for the American-made lift chairs were manufactured in China, imported by LogicData North America of Grand Rapids and distributed by La-Z-Boy, the CPSC explained.

Founded more than 85 years ago, the company, which employs more than 6,300 people across the country, has five factories in the U.S., six distribution centers and more than 100 company-owned stores, its website said.

Detroit Free Press