Trader Joe's recalls applesauce due to presence of glass

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for its unsweetened apple sauce products due to the presence of pieces of glass found in the food jars.

The recall includes three separate products, two of which are sold in all Trader Joe’s stores nationwide. Those products are listed as:

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce

Another recall of the apple sauce would only impact stores located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington:

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce.

All of the products have been removed from store shelves and will be destroyed, according to the company.

For those who have purchased the products, the company will offer a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the company’s website here.

