Valentine's Sparkle: the hot new trends in jewelry for your significant other

Valentine's Day is February 14 and is considered the day to give that special person in your life a romantic gift like jewelry, flowers, or chocolate.

Jack Yeager of Yeager's Jewelers on Detroit Road in Westlake says the sparkle of jewelry is always a favorite. They feature diamond jewelry in rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Jewelry with different color gemstones is also a favorite. There are also options for men like watches and cuff links.

Yeager talked to Jim Donovan about the different jewelry choices. You can watch the interview in the player above.

